Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $86,723,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,612.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,799,000 after acquiring an additional 510,281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after acquiring an additional 380,562 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 404.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,333,000 after acquiring an additional 366,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-bought-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.