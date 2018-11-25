Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 133,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $73,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,630 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 11,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

