Analysts Anticipate BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will report $14.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.00 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full year sales of $59.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.13 million, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $62.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 32,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,609. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BankFinancial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankFinancial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BankFinancial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

