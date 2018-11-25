Analysts Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Million

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will announce sales of $12.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.72 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full year sales of $47.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.58 million to $47.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.66 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $60.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply