Analysts Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Million

Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will announce sales of $12.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.72 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full year sales of $47.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.58 million to $47.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.66 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $60.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NEWTEK Business Services.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.