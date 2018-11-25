Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.36 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 2,146,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,816. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352,487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,141 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

