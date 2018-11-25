Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Post $0.93 EPS

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $61.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $134,819. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 8.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 52.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

