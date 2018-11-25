Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 67.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 29.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

