Analysts Expect McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. McGrath RentCorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 11 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,423 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $79,332.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 1,841 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,548 shares of company stock valued at $246,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 53,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,339. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

