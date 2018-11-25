Analysts Expect TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 69 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 275,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 57,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.44. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

