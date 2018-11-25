Analysts Set $36.50 Price Target for Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $36.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran an industry rank of 233 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Exterran alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 648,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $15,174,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 138.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 34.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 62.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 113,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,197. The stock has a market cap of $796.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.37. Exterran has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.60 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.