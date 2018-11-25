Analysts Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Target Price at $34.20

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVTI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, insider John A. Tweed bought 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,264.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $219,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVTI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. 40,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,689. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $420.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

