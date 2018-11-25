Analysts Set Criteo SA (CRTO) Price Target at $31.53

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. MED cut their price target on shares of Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 486,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,047. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Criteo by 104.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 59,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Criteo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,612,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 207,495 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,621,000 after purchasing an additional 215,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.