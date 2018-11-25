Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Target Price at $63.00

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,872,562.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $845,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,092.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,690 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,198. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.