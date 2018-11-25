Analysts Set Mosaic Co (MOS) PT at $35.79

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 1,475,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,060. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

