Analysts Set PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Price Target at $24.00

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.82. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

