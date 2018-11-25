Analysts Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) PT at $6.38

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Cadogan bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $274,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $898,362 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.47). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

