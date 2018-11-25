Analyzing AXA (AXAHY) and Citizens (CIA)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Citizens (NYSE:CIA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get AXA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AXA and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Citizens -24.95% -30.31% -3.76%

Volatility & Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $111.32 billion 0.52 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.07 Citizens $252.62 million 1.56 -$38.12 million N/A N/A

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Citizens does not pay a dividend. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AXA beats Citizens on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.