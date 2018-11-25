Analyzing EuroSite Power (EUSP) and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EuroSite Power and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $3.65 million 3.16 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) $42.89 billion 0.46 $4.44 billion $0.75 13.53

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -13.43% -4.91% -4.34% E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 7.88% 22.69% 2.93%

Summary

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

