Analyzing Oppenheimer (OPY) and Nomura (NMR)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oppenheimer and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Nomura’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $920.34 million 0.41 $22.81 million N/A N/A Nomura $13.82 billion 1.12 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Volatility and Risk

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 4.27% 7.86% 1.71% Nomura 5.79% 3.64% 0.24%

Summary

Nomura beats Oppenheimer on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, and trust services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated a network of 156 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts, including low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments that include equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-terms. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

