News headlines about ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ANDRITZ AG/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get ANDRITZ AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.95 on Friday. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/andritz-ag-adr-adrzy-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.