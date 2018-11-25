Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.07.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

