Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

