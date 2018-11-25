Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,551,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,218,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $2,572,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $35.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/applied-materials-inc-amat-holdings-trimmed-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.