Aradigm (ARDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Aradigm Co. (NASDAQ:ARDM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 22091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aradigm Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aradigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDM)

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium.

