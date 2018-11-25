Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.87. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

