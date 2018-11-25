ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,502.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,124.74 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $741.63 billion, a PE ratio of 330.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

