Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $7.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.88 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $29.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.63 billion to $30.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. 231,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,583. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

