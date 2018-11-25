Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCMA opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.67 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 166.55% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

