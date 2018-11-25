Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $468,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,920 shares during the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,265,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,004,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 252,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,355,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $144.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/asset-management-group-inc-takes-468000-position-in-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

