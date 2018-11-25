Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €19.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.61 ($19.32).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

