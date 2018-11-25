Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,034.00

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $29,034.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00128435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00191446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.07930245 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject. The official website for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is atlantisblue.org.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Trading

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

