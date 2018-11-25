Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Atmos Energy worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

