Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $132.69 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

