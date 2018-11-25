Avery Dennison (AVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Avery Dennison maintained adjusted earnings per share guidance of $5.95-$6.10 and organic sales growth of around 5.5%. Avery Dennison will benefit from focus on pricing actions, restructuring activities and execution of strategies. Acquisitions and strong presence in emerging markets will also drive growth. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, its earnings will be impacted by charges regarding the termination of pension plan. Further, the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment’s results will be hurt by softness in the China automotive market. Negative impact of currency translation will also impede growth.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

