AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of AXA Equitable worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,008,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,629,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

