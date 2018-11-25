Axa Has $14.70 Million Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 206,826 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 598,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,020,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $73,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $630,646.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,005 shares of company stock worth $16,828,519 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS opened at $117.85 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54 and a beta of 1.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/axa-has-14-70-million-position-in-hubspot-inc-hubs.html.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.