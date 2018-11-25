Axa Purchases 1,800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Axa raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 527,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,439,000 after purchasing an additional 297,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 204,745 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $133,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,196.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $167.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

