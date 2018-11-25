Axa Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Axa purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

In other news, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $27,622.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,868 shares of company stock worth $1,703,690 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

