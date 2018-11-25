B. Riley Boosts Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target to $105.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by B. Riley to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,450 shares of company stock worth $8,805,549. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.