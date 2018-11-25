Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 5,484.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 11.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 36.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $22,662,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ball from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

