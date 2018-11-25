Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Portland General Electric (POR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 206.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.94.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

