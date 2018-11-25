Bank of America Corp DE Invests $368,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RFV opened at $64.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $73.80.
