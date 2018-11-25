Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRET. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $5.29 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $636.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 69.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

