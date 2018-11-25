Bank of Georgia Group’s (BGEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,216 ($28.96) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

BGEO opened at GBX 1,496.60 ($19.56) on Thursday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of GBX 3,003 ($39.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,884 ($50.75).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

