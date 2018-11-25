Bank of Hawaii Acquires New Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 122.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

