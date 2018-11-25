Bank of Hawaii Has $329,000 Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $453,284,000 after acquiring an additional 445,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,677,000 after acquiring an additional 286,792 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,406,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,059,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,099 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,689.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,071,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $987,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,909 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

