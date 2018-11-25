Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $335,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

