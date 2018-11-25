Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,693 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Minerals Technologies worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,911.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.36%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

