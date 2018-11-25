Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.53 Million Position in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

MIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

