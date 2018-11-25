Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 288,730 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $33,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 404,793 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.76 million and a PE ratio of 89.96. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $768,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $173,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,522 shares of company stock worth $1,674,837. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

